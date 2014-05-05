Severe Storms Possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday was an active severe weather day along the Gulf coast, and showers and thunderstorms are still ongoing overnight, though weaker.The front that was south of yesterday and kept temperatures in the 50s for the most part is now to our north, and winds have come around into the south. This kept up mild, with most places in the middle and upper 40s.We'll stay in the warm sector of this advancing storm today. There will be some showers around during the morning hours, mostly across northern parts of the area near the Virginia border, but dying storms to the west of us could allow a shower to survive elsewhere as well.We may get some breaks of sun, but overall today will be rather cloudy.The low pressure area will cross Kentucky today, ending up over western Virginia late in the day. As it heads east, the associated cold front will move into and through the area, ending up east of Raleigh by 8 p.m. This will bring showers and severe thunderstorms across the area this afternoon and evening. The biggest question is how strong these storms may get. CAPE values are not all that high across the region, but with the warming that we see in advance of the front, there is concern for at least damaging winds and hail along with flooding downpours; even a tornado cannot be ruled out if there is enough shear.After this moves off to the east of the Triangle during the early evening, clouds will break for a time overnight.However, there will be a push of moisture and cooler air coming in from the north that can spread some rain back into the area late at night. That boundary will work southward as the storm is pulling away from the mid-Atlantic coast, with rain lingering into tomorrow morning. Clouds linger for most, if not all, of the day tomorrow with northeasterly flow persisting behind the front. This will draw in cooler air from a high back over the Great Lakes. Temperatures aren't likely to climb much, if they do at all, and they look increasingly likely to drop into the 40s for the afternoon.Have a great Thursday and stay weather aware.Big Weather