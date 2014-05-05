Weather

Severe Storms Possible Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- BE PREPARED FOR SEVERE WEATHER THURSDAY

Central North Carolina remains in a "Moderate" risk of severe weather for Thursday. That's Level 4 out of 5 on the risk scale and fairly unusual for this region. The last time we were in a "moderate" risk was two years ago. The threat of severe weather will start around 3 pm and spread across the region through the evening. The severe threat will end in the I-95 corridor by 8:30 or 9 pm at the latest.

Thursday will begin with cloudy skies and a few showers, but no threat of severe weather. As we head into the afternoon, a line of showers and storms will approach the region around 3 pm. As the line works its way eastward, the line of storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes. Now is the time to prepare and have a plan in place. Make sure you have a safe place to go wherever you are between 3 and pm tomorrow. If you can't watch ABC11, be sure to have a way to receive warnings. And don't forget your pets. Keep them nearby if you're home and need to rush to your safe place.
The threat of severe weather will end during the evening, and breezy chilly weather returns on Friday with some showers.

We'll be with you through the day tomorrow if severe weather develops. Stay safe!

Chris
