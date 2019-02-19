With chilly air in place and moisture streaming northward, northern and western parts of the area can have freezing rain through the first half of the night. Otherwise, a chilly rain will fall on and off through the night as a warm front lifts north toward the area.Temperatures will hold nearly steady or slowly rise toward daybreak.The heaviest rain will fall to the north and west of the Triangle Wednesday, although there will still be pockets of rain and drizzle in the area with a moist southeast flow in place and the warm front lifting toward the area.Warm front lifting north with cold front still to our west Tuesday night. So temperatures should slowly rise through the 40s with a couple of showers around.The actual cold front will move into the area Thursday, then get hung up across the area as the strong, upper-level ridge over the southwestern Atlantic holds its ground. This will keep the unsettled weather in the area with clouds and rain at times, although most of the rain will fall during the afternoon. This front will remain in the vicinity Friday and Saturday with additional rain.There will finally be a push with the front Sunday as an upper-level trough swings into the Northeast. This will bring drier air into the region with clearing skies.Monday we finally dry out.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell