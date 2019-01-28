SNOW

Light snow coming Tuesday as cold front moves in

EMBED </>More Videos

Brief rain and snow heading our way for late Tuesday.

By , Chris Hohmann and Don Schwenneker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Snow is possible Tuesday evening as an Arctic front moves into North Carolina.

During the day on Tuesday, high temps will be in the mid-50s. Light rain is expected to start after 4 p.m.

As the cold air rushes in, whatever moisture is left will quickly transition to snow after that, and last perhaps an hour.

EMBED More News Videos

Road prep in the Triangle. Ana Rivera reports.



Most models show just flurries to a dusting, with the American model is showing half an inch in the Triangle and over an inch in Roxboro. There could be maybe an inch of snow near the Virginia border.

Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app

The Triangle should be clear by 10 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to follow the local weather forecast and be prepared for another round of sub-freezing temperatures and winter weather during the next few days - and to exercise caution on the roads in areas were wintry precipitation falls.

"North Carolina is bracing for more cold and snowy weather, and I urge people to monitor their local forecasts closely and take proactive steps to stay ready, warm, and safe," said Gov. Cooper.

NCDOT is preparing roads just to be safe. Their main weapon against slick roads at this time is brine.



"When the road gets to 32 degrees, it freezes. When you put brine on it, it lowers that 32 degrees to the lower 20s. So you've got a little more threshold than that 32 degrees," said Jason Dunigan, NCDOT engineer.

"We need about two-and-half or three days to set out the brine in Wake County. So it's important that we spread that out there and make sure we've got everything covered," said Sean Williams, NCDOT Division 5.

We don't typically see big accumulations of snow with fast-moving clippers from the northwest.

With that said, whatever we see Tuesday night could freeze up Wednesday morning and create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Officials with the NCDOT are not taking any chances. Crews started preparing for the possible wintry weather over the weekend.

Big Weather said a cold wave of icy temperatures will be moving in this week, bringing in temperatures in the low 20s and teens.

Officials encourage residents to make sure their home is winterized.

RELATED:Prepare your home for winter weather

RELATED: How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldweatherNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
So Much Colder
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
VIDEO: Deputy dodges out-of-control car
New app helps you find someone to shovel your snow
More snow
WEATHER
So Much Colder
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Morning rain is causing traffic accidents throughout Raleigh
It's below freezing. Why isn't there frost on my car
More Weather
Top Stories
4 Houston police officers wounded in shooting in SE Houston
Disney wish comes true for Wake County boy mauled by dogs
Woman says Raleigh Burger King employee raped her in bathroom stall
I-Team: Raleigh real estate rising, but so is homeless population
Parents: Deadline for Wake magnet school applications fast approaching
Franklin County 18-year-old facing double homicide, arson charges
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest takes next step toward 2020 governor race
Show More
Apex teen charged with vandalism graffiti spree
Pelosi officially invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address
2 men sought after morning home invasion in Raleigh
2 fraternities suspended as Duke investigates hazing complaints
Is it the same? Howling Cow ice cream now in Harris Teeter
More News