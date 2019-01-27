Light snow possible Tuesday as cold front moves in

Some light rain moves into the area late Tuesday afternoon into the evening and quickly transitions into snow...briefly. At this time, little to no accumulations are expected. Bigger story is the cold air. Thursday morning we'll start in the teens! pic.twitter.com/12LrTDc09y — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 27, 2019

Snow is possible...an Arctic front is heading our way with limited moisture for Tuesday.During the day, we'll see temperatures in the mid 50s as some light rain starts after 4 p.m.As the cold air rushes in, whatever moisture is left will quickly transition to snow.Most models have just flurries to a dusting, although the American model is showing .50" in the Triangle and over an inch in Roxboro.That seems unlikely as we typically don't see accumulating snow with fast moving clippers from the northwest. With that said, if we get a dusting to a half inch in spots, Wednesday morning could have some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.