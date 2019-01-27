SNOW

Light snow possible Tuesday as cold front moves in

Light snow possible Tuesday with arctic front moving in this week

Steve Stewart 
Snow is possible...an Arctic front is heading our way with limited moisture for Tuesday.

During the day, we'll see temperatures in the mid 50s as some light rain starts after 4 p.m.

As the cold air rushes in, whatever moisture is left will quickly transition to snow.

Most models have just flurries to a dusting, although the American model is showing .50" in the Triangle and over an inch in Roxboro.


That seems unlikely as we typically don't see accumulating snow with fast moving clippers from the northwest. With that said, if we get a dusting to a half inch in spots, Wednesday morning could have some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

