Orange County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announced that schools will be closed Wednesday as the county continues to thaw out from the large winter storm Wednesday will be an optional workday for staff at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools but that workday would begin on a three-hour delay.Durham County Schools originally said it would operate on a three-hour delay, but later decided to close schools for Wednesday.Granville County also decided to close schools for Wednesday.Wake County schools will be on a three-hour delay.Franklin County Schools are also on a three-hour delay.Chatham County and Halifax County reported schools will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday.Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Orange County schools were all closed Tuesday. Click here for the latest list of school closures.Meanwhile, in Asheboro, animals at the North Carolina Zoo got a snow day Monday. Although the arctic foxes and polar bear looked right at home in the snow Sunday. Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency before any snow had even fallen in the Raleigh-Durham area.