WEATHER

LIST: Orange County Schools, Durham Public Schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools closed again Wednesday; Wake on delay

EMBED </>More Videos

School closings and delays for Wednesday.

Orange County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announced that schools will be closed Wednesday as the county continues to thaw out from the large winter storm.

Wednesday will be an optional workday for staff at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools but that workday would begin on a three-hour delay.

Durham County Schools originally said it would operate on a three-hour delay, but later decided to close schools for Wednesday.

Granville County also decided to close schools for Wednesday.

Wake County schools will be on a three-hour delay.

EMBED More News Videos

Josh Chapin takes a look at Durham County roads.



Franklin County Schools are also on a three-hour delay.

Chatham County and Halifax County reported schools will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Orange County schools were all closed Tuesday. Click here for the latest list of school closures.

Meanwhile, in Asheboro, animals at the North Carolina Zoo got a snow day Monday. Although the arctic foxes and polar bear looked right at home in the snow Sunday.

Click here for government, business, and church closings and delays.

Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency before any snow had even fallen in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Check out the latest forecast here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbusinessweathersnowNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Warming Up
Black ice remains a concern as temps drop overnight
If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news...
'Major concern about every road tonight:' Black ice the next threat
More weather
WEATHER
Warming Up
Black ice remains a concern as temps drop overnight
If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news...
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
More Weather
Top Stories
ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal
Harnett deputy on leave after video shows him throw 2 women to ground
If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news...
SBI investigating after Wake County deputy shoots teen holding knife
'We have saved St. Augustine:' Raleigh university removed from probation
Black ice remains a concern as temps drop overnight
GOP Chairman: Sharing of early-vote totals would warrant new Bladen Co. election
Mack Brown goes 'Longo' for an offensive coordinator
Show More
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Garner teen who beat cancer donates hundreds of knits to Duke Children's Hospital
FBI: NC white supremacist joined coordinated attack of black DJ
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
UNC Health Care to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour
More News