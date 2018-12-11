Wednesday will be an optional workday for staff at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools but that workday would begin on a three-hour delay.
Durham County Schools will operate on a three-hour delay as will the Wake County Public School System.
Franklin County Schools are also on a three-hour delay.
Chatham County and Halifax County reported schools will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday.
Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Orange County schools were all closed Tuesday. Click here for the latest list of school closures.
Meanwhile, in Asheboro, animals at the North Carolina Zoo got a snow day Monday. Although the arctic foxes and polar bear looked right at home in the snow Sunday.
Arctic foxes in snow #winterstorm #diego #nczoo pic.twitter.com/6QSdD45BjP— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) December 9, 2018
Awake from his slumber and makkng tracks in the snow - Nikita! #polarbear #nczoo #diego #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/GI3rrzcjjv— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) December 9, 2018
Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency before any snow had even fallen in the Raleigh-Durham area.
