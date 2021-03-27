Central North Carolina under Level 1 for severe weather; strong storms with damaging winds possible later Saturday

First Alert Meteorologist Steve Stewart said a frontal boundary will move through the Carolinas Saturday afternoon, producing spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for part of Moore and Chatham county until 5pm. Main threat is damaging winds. Small hail also possible. pic.twitter.com/icTOZlHHEI— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) March 27, 2021
A Tornado Warning is in effect for Lee and Moore counties until 5 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect for Moore and Chatham counties until 5 p.m. The main threat for these regions are damaging winds; small hail are also possible.
As a potent low-pressure system passes through the Northeast Sunday, a cold front tied to the system will sweep across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Sunday night into Monday. This is expected to bring another round of rain and gusty thunderstorms. Around the Triangle, damaging winds will be a possible threat.