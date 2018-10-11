WEATHER

Live coverage: Michael could drop 4 inches of rain on the Triangle

NORTH CAROLINA --
Gov. Roy Cooper and other state leaders warned citizens to take Tropical Storm Michael seriously.

Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday afternoon, swept through Georgia -- killing at least two people -- and is now entering the Carolinas, which are still reeling from epic flooding by Hurricane Florence.

While the hurricane has weakened to a tropical storm, Cooper said people should still take precautions.

"Inland hurricanes and tropical storms are life-threatening and can do just as much damage as coastal storms," Cooper said.

"I want all North Carolinians to be on alert -- from storm surge on the coast, to strong winds in the eastern and central parts of NC, to rain in the Piedmont and the west. Travel can be treacherous right now, so you should stay off the roads if you can," Cooper said. "At least 16 roads have already been closed due to Michael."

A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of North Carolina and Virginia.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. in multiple counties including Cumberland, Wake, Chatham, Durham, and Franklin.

Michael was said to be the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle.

The devastating storm was downgraded to a Tropical Storm and is expected to arrive in North Carolina late Thursday morning.

Timeline of the storm

9 a.m.: Rainfall starts in the Sandhills

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Heavier rain starts to fall across the area

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Heaviest rainfall occurs

7 p.m.: Heavy rains start to taper off, dry spots form

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Storm pushes out of the area



Rainfall amounts will average 2-4" inches.

Areas near Raleigh can expect to see between 2-4", areas surrounding Person County could see 5-7", and the coastal region could see between 1-3".

Local power outages and minor structural damage will be possible; Duke Energy is expecting between 300,000 to 500,000 outages in the Carolinas.



Local rivers and streams, which were recently affected by Hurricane Florence, could see some flooding from Tropical Storm Michael.

Cape Fear River crests higher than Hurricane Matthew
On Wednesday, the Cape Fear River crested high than it did during Hurricane Matthew.


Some rivers are expected to crest -- or reach the highest stage or level of a flood wave as it passes a particular point -- at moderate flood stage Friday night and Saturday morning.

High winds are also a possibility. Many areas could see gusts up to 40 mph.

Big Weather said Isolated tornadoes are possible as well.
