hurricane dorian

Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas as path tracks toward Florida, Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian, while continuing to batter the Bahamas on Monday with life-threatening winds and storm surge, has weakened very slightly to a Category 4 storm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in an advisory at 11 a.m. that Dorian's maximum sustained winds are 155 mph, which takes the extremely dangerous storm down one notch, from Category 5.



VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas

The storm was expected to continue inflicting devastation on Grand Bahama Island throughout Monday.

WATCH: What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: NOAA plane flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian



Most people went to shelters as the storm approached, with tourist hotels shutting down and residents boarded up their homes. But many people were expected to be left homeless.

"It's devastating," Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, said Sunday afternoon. "There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported."

On Sunday, Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph, with gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named. The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.

Forecasters said Dorian was most likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the U.S. Southeast seaboard. Still, the potent storm was expected to stay close to shore and hammer the coast with dangerous winds and heavy surf, while authorities cautioned that it could still make landfall.

Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency in North Carolina as the state braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
EMBED More News Videos

Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.



Mandatory evacuation orders in Florida for low-lying and flood-prone areas and mobile homes are taking effect starting either Sunday or Monday from Palm Beach County north to at least the Daytona Beach area, and some counties to the north issued voluntary evacuation notices.

In South Carolina, the governor issued a mandatory evacuation of the entire coast beginning Monday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has also ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state's Atlantic coast starting at midday Monday.

Kemp tweeted late Sunday that his executive order covers all those located east of the Interstate 95 corridor on Georgia's Atlantic seaboard. It begins at noon EDT Monday as powerful Hurricane Dorian creeps ever closer to the U.S. Southeast.

TIMING AND PATH



Thursday is when we will feel the biggest effects of Dorian in central North Carolina.

At this point we could see a rainfall of 1 inch or less on the northwest side of the region to 6 inches or more on the southeast side.

Depending on the exact path, those totals could change significantly. Winds will pick up too with gusts possibly over 50 mph, especially on Thursday night.

The storm will clear the region as we head through the day Friday. We could still be experiencing wind gusts upwards of 20 mph for Friday night football but those gusts would die out overnight.

PREPARE FOR THE STORM

While it is too early to know the impact Dorian will have, it is never to early to prepare with the essential supplies.

What to know about generators before a power outage
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Foods to stock up on before a storm hits
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncfloridahurricane doriantropical stormtropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
HURRICANE DORIAN
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for NC ahead of Hurricane Dorian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas
19-year-old's body found in woods, 18-year-old arrested
Man dies off Outer Banks in waters churned by Dorian
5 rescued, over 30 missing after dive boat catches fire off CA coast
Canes veteran Justin Williams 'taking break' from NHL
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
4 injured in shooting at Rocky Mount Moose Lodge
Show More
Raleigh man dies near Myrtle Beach
South Carolina, Georgia governors order mandatory evacuation of coast
Fayetteville police investigate after person found dead
Robbery turns into shooting in Spring Lake
Fayetteville Walmart low on water as residents prepare for Dorian
More TOP STORIES News