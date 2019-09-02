Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas as path tracks toward Florida, Carolinas

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in an advisory at 11 a.m. that Dorian's maximum sustained winds are 155 mph, which takes the extremely dangerous storm down one notch, from Category 5.
The storm was expected to continue inflicting devastation on Grand Bahama Island throughout Monday.
Most people went to shelters as the storm approached, with tourist hotels shutting down and residents boarded up their homes. But many people were expected to be left homeless.
"It's devastating," Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, said Sunday afternoon. "There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported."
On Sunday, Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph, with gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named. The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.
Forecasters said Dorian was most likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the U.S. Southeast seaboard. Still, the potent storm was expected to stay close to shore and hammer the coast with dangerous winds and heavy surf, while authorities cautioned that it could still make landfall.
Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency in North Carolina as the state braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.
Mandatory evacuation orders in Florida for low-lying and flood-prone areas and mobile homes are taking effect starting either Sunday or Monday from Palm Beach County north to at least the Daytona Beach area, and some counties to the north issued voluntary evacuation notices.
In South Carolina, the governor issued a mandatory evacuation of the entire coast beginning Monday.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has also ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state's Atlantic coast starting at midday Monday.
Kemp tweeted late Sunday that his executive order covers all those located east of the Interstate 95 corridor on Georgia's Atlantic seaboard. It begins at noon EDT Monday as powerful Hurricane Dorian creeps ever closer to the U.S. Southeast.
TIMING AND PATH
Thursday is when we will feel the biggest effects of Dorian in central North Carolina.
At this point we could see a rainfall of 1 inch or less on the northwest side of the region to 6 inches or more on the southeast side.
Depending on the exact path, those totals could change significantly. Winds will pick up too with gusts possibly over 50 mph, especially on Thursday night.
The storm will clear the region as we head through the day Friday. We could still be experiencing wind gusts upwards of 20 mph for Friday night football but those gusts would die out overnight.
PREPARE FOR THE STORM
While it is too early to know the impact Dorian will have, it is never to early to prepare with the essential supplies.
