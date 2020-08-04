Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias exits North Carolina 7 hours after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Isaias made landfall as a Category One hurricane at Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County, North Carolina, at 11:10 p.m. Monday. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had moved into Virginia.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center placed Isaias east of Richmond, Virginia. ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the storm likely crossed into Virginia ahead of 6 a.m., meaning it was in North Carolina for just under 7 hours.

The National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. update said Isaias was moving at 33 miles per hour; it was moving at 24 mph when it made landfall Monday night. By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the storm will be all the way up in Philadelphia.

The rain from Isaias has stopped falling in all of North Carolina.

Isaias brought dangerous wind, heavy rain and storm surge to different areas from the coast all the way into central North Carolina. The town of Oak Island, which is near where Isaias made landfall, sustained significant damage, according to a social media post by town officials.



According to Gov. Roy Cooper the storm spawned multiple tornadoes. At least one person died from those tornadoes in Bertie County.
The heaviest rain recorded so far was around 5 inches in the Wilmington area. Isaias dropped between 1-3 inches all across the rest of central and eastern North Carolina.

The rest of Tuesday is looking beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.

For the rest of the week, temperatures stay in the upper 80s and there is a chance for scattered storms, because the same weather pattern that pushed Isaias out of our area will continue to funnel atmospheric disturbances across North Carolina, which could develop into pop up storms.

LATEST FORECAST:
Weather headlines for Tuesday, August 4, 2020.



There was a Tornado Warning for Northampton County around 2:30 a.m., but it has since expired. The only watches and warnings that remain are for flooding. Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

In Ocean Isle, several homes caught fire shortly after Hurricane Isaias made landfall.

WATCH: Ocean Isle mayor discusses Isaias' landfall with ABC11
Ocean Isle mayor discusses Isaias' landfall with ABC11



As of 4 a.m., there were more than 290,000 people in North Carolina without power. Click here for the latest on power outages.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Isaias brings winds, rain to the Carolinas


MORE COVERAGE FROM THE COAST AND THE TRIANGLE
The Town of Ocean Isle, where Hurricane Isaias made landfall, is closed as crews assess the damage.


