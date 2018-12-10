RALEIGH (WTVD) --Despite the hardworking efforts of NCDOT crews, officials are still worried that roads will remain treacherous as the record-breaking snowstorm continues to blast parts of the state.
NCDOT said it has used about 1,600 tons of salt in Wake County since the storm started Sunday.
"I really thought the hard part was done, but it's OK," Jason Dunigan, NCDOT Engineering Technician, said.
Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said Monday morning that some snow and a wintry mix was still possible. Less than an hour later, large flakes started falling in Durham and Chapel Hill.
He said parts of the Raleigh and Rocky Mount areas could see up to another inch of snow by nightfall.
Here is the latest timeline for Monday's precipitation:
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Triangle: Snow
South of Triangle: Wintry mix, rain
North of Triangle: Rain
3 p.m.
Triangle: Rain/wintry mix, snow in Raleigh
South of Triangle: Wintry mix, rain
North of Triangle: Rain or no precipitation
4 p.m.
Triangle: No precipitation
South of Triangle: Rain
North of Triangle: No precipitation
Big Weather says snow could still fall in parts of the Triangle area as late as 7 p.m.
Watch: Radar images show a timeline of precipitation chances on Monday
Dunnigan said the roads were looking good Monday morning, but when the snow started back up again conditions quickly deteriorated. He said as temperatures drop into the 20s overnight, things could get even worse Tuesday morning.
"I have a major concern about every road tonight," he said. "There's going to be ice all over."
Governor Roy Cooper voiced a similar message during a press conference Monday morning.
He said North Carolina remains under a state of emergency. Cooper said conditions remain treacherous in many parts of the state.
"Please let mother nature and our DOT crews clear roads before you head out," Cooper said. He went on to say people who don't have to drive should not drive, saying that would put their lives and first responders' lives in danger.
Monday morning Cooper said 144,000 people in the state remained without power. Cooper said 76 school districts are closed Monday.
"Snow has turned into a nightmare and tragedy for some, claiming two lives," Cooper said. The deaths include a man killed when a tree fell on their car and a woman under hospice care who died during the storm.
Since the start of the storm, troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol have responded to 672 collisions and 1,571 calls for service. Crews with NCDOT have used 3,500 tons of salt on roadways across the state.
Most counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The storm that blew through North Carolina on Sunday dropped 14 inches of snow in parts of the Triangle.
Most roadways are still wet Monday; some covered in snow, some a slushy mix.
Because of those conditions, drivers who drive should be extremely cautious.
More than 206,000 North Carolinians were without power at one point in the day Sunday. As of 10 a.m. Monday, more than 144,000 people remain in the dark; Wake County has about 370 people without power.
GoDurham and Chapel Hill Transit will resume services at noon; GoRaleigh is running on a normal schedule.