NC weather: Radar shows rain will continue in Raleigh and surrounding areas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a day of heavy rainfall Wednesday, more precipitation fell throughout the ABC11 viewing area Thursday morning, causing major problems on some roads.

Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Randolph, and Wake counties until 2:15 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Person, Vance, Warren, Wayne, and Wilson counties until 2:30 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cumberland, Hoke, and Sampson counties until 4:30 p.m.

12:05 p.m.
WCPSS schools will dismiss two hours early to create additional travel time for bus drivers and parents due to heavy rains. This early dismissal applies to all employees and will impact remote learning schedules as well.

This means that buses will leave two hours earlier than their normal time, and that parents should arrive at school to pick up their students two hours earlier than the normal time.

Athletic and extracurricular events also are canceled.

12:03 p.m.
Due to excessive flooding on the roads, Harnett County Schools will dismiss at 1pm. Since many teachers will be in transit, remote learning will end at 1:00pm as well.

12:00 p.m.
Rain is expected to continue for the next 2-4 hours.

The next main blast of heavy rain is expected around 3 p.m. Most of the rain should push out of the Triangle around 3:30 p.m.

Wind gusts are picking up. Gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour, which could pose a danger to some trees especially now that the ground is wet.

11:30 a.m.
A school in Charlotte had to be evacuated due to flooding.

Charlotte Fire Department said 143 people had to be evacuated. There were no reported injuries.



Rainfall totals
Southern Wake County is seeing a rainfall rate of more than 4 inches per hour--that's similar to what you'd expect to see in a tropical storm.

The National Weather Service released rainfall totals from 9 a.m Nov. 11 to 9 a.m. Nov. 12. Below are some of the highlights:

  • Fayetteville -- 8.78 inches
  • Rocky Mount -- 8.60 inches
  • Wilson -- 7.66 inches
  • Lake Wheeler (Wake County)-- 4.13 inches
  • Raleigh -- 3.12 inches
  • Efland (Orange County) -- 2.44 inches
  • Durham -- 1.98 inches


The torrential downpours will continue through around 2 p.m.

10:45
Johnston County is seeing a lot of rain, and some roads are becoming flooded.

Railroad Street is flooded from NC 222 to the Wilson County line.

In Selma, Bizzle Grove Church Road is closed from Hinnant Edgerton to Lowell Mill

A Flash Flood Warning is out for the Triangle, Sandhills and areas along I-95 until 2:30 p.m. with thunderstorms putting down heavy rainfall.



Live look at First Alert Doppler Radar

9:00 a.m.

Areas along the I-95 corridor got the heaviest rain Wednesday and are due for another soaking. A Flood Warning has been issued for Johnston, Wayne, Wilson, Nash, Edgecombe, Franklin, Warren and Halifax counties.

On I-440, two lanes of traffic were closed due to ponding. ABC11 cameras captured crews working to remove a car from waist-deep water.

Heavy rain has caused flooding and traffic problems across Central North Carolina.


In Nash County, a stretch of Highway 301 close to Tarboro Road was closed near Rocky Mount. In Johnston County, Old Route 22 near Beulahtown Road was underwater. Parts of Interstate 95 near Wilson were closed on Wednesday night.

Heavy rain has flooded major thoroughfares in Rocky Mount.


Schools opted to move all classes online in Johnston, Nash, Wilson and Edgecombe counties due to area flooding.

In western North Carolina, there were mudslides and water rescues underway on Thursday morning.

Heavy rain has caused mudslides in Western North Carolina.

