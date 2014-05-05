Morning showers & storms will give way to warm, muggy afternoon

.@NWSRaleigh has canceled the Flash Flood Watch early. Still, there is a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for much of our region today. More showers and storms are on the way for the morning commute. Biggest threat is damaging wind gust. Details on @ABC11_WTVD this morning. https://t.co/glIpsbmtzV pic.twitter.com/dP3W2zuhu6 — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) June 4, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This morning we will have showers and storms, mainly after 7 a.m. One or two of those storms will be strong, so a severe thunderstorm warning or two is not out of the question. The main threat with any severe weather today will be a damaging wind gust.By the afternoon and evening, expect partly sunny skies. It'll remain warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. By the evening, only a lingering shower or isolated storm will be around.This weekend will be pleasant. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It will be humid though. In addition, expect a few showers or isolated storm, each day, in the afternoon and evening.Rain chances ramp up slightly for Monday and Tuesday.Happy Friday!Robert Johnson