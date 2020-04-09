LIVE RADAR: Strong thunderstorms, showers push through central North Carolina

Now we are watching a second line of showers and storms headed in. This line has produced severe weather in Virginia and western North Carolina and will work through throughout the morning.
5:30am Thu. Updated: Risk for severe weather continues across our area this morning. Wall of water working through the #triad ATM, and headed in. Gusty winds, lightning, and hail all possible as this rolls through over the next couple of hours. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/bEYzp9rDpC— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) April 9, 2020
Be sure to stay weather aware all morning long.
After this line rolls through, the winds will stay gusty throughout Thursday. Gust could top 35mph and power outages could continue in spots.
The good news is the weather quiets down on Good Friday.
