LIVE: More than 16,000 without power as heavy rain moves through central NC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6139740" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The heaviest rain is working its way through our eastern counties.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- We're in First Alert Mode as we watch the chance for flooding and strong winds Thursday morning.A corridor of heavy rain was slowly pressing to the east across western and central North Carolina. There were a few embedded thunderstorms as well, but none of these were causing any damaging wind gusts or hail.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Johnston, Wayne, Wilson and Nash counties until 8:45 a.m.A Flood Advisory is in effect for parts of Wake, Durham, Orange, Granville and Chatham counties until 9 a.m. The advisory means flooding-prone areas like creeks, streams or underpasses could flood.However, some torrential rain is likely to cause some localized flooding today. That is most likely in the Triangle between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Total rain from this system should average between 0.75 and 1.50 inches, but in some of the heavier storms, there may be up to 2 inches. This will be enough to cause flash flooding of poor drainage areas.The rain and thunder will taper to showers, then those showers will end from west to east this afternoon.More than 16,000 Duke Energy customers are without power across the state as of 8 a.m. Crews are on Jenks Road in Apex working on powerlines after a tree fell down. A downed tree is blocking a road in the Bent Tree Neighborhood in north Raleigh.In Cary, a downed tree landed on a utility pole with both blocking the road near the intersection of Ward St. and Chatham St. Crews say the road will be blocked until noon.