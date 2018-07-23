WEATHER

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27

EMBED </>More Videos

At one hour and 43 minutes, the century's longest lunar eclipse will occur on July 27. (AccuWeather)

The century's longest lunar eclipse will occur on July 27, but it will not be visible in North America.

The eclipse will last one hour and 43 minutes with Africa, the Middle East and southern Asia having the best viewing window, according to AccuWeather.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon orbits into the central part of the Earth's shadow. They area also known as a "blood moon" for the reddish hue the moon takes on during an eclipse.

The July 27 lunar eclipse will be especially long because the moon will be at its farthest point in its orbit.

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on January 21, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathereclipsemoonspace
WEATHER
How to survive a rip current
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
Wet Week Ahead
More than 40 dead in Japan as heat wave grips country
More Weather
Top Stories
Surveillance photos released of Raleigh CVS armed robbery suspects
Chapel Hill police seeking 3 suspects in CVS armed robbery
I-Team investigates how doctors can take parents to court over guardianship
Former president of UNC System C.D. Spangler Jr. dies
Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' clearance
Republican leaders hastily call for special session in Raleigh
Raleigh man charged with raping child over period of four years
Raleigh's Newton Road reopens ahead of schedule after sinkhole
Show More
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
'Guess who's moving? You!': Apartment eviction notice goes viral
More News