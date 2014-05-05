Look forward to bright and warm Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The majority of the Triangle will remain dry through this afternoon as a stationary frontal boundary hangs just to the south of the region. A cold front will also begin to take shape just to the west of the Appalachians with low pressure sliding through southern Canada later today. Overall, today is expected to be a bit warmer than yesterday as a southeasterly flow ushers in by this afternoon. Temperatures today are forecast to be near normal in the middle and upper 80s with humidity only being a noticeable factor at the immediate coast. A similar pattern is expected through the early week period as well.With a weak cold front passing through the Carolinas on Monday, spotty afternoon thunderstorms are expected to ignite over the region, where they can linger into Monday night to the east in the coastal plain. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may linger right along the coast on Tuesday, but overall, the Triangle will dry out as less-humid air from the north surges into the area.High pressure is poised to build out of the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through the middle of the week, keeping the Carolinas dry, sunny and comfortable. Temperatures are forecast to run a few degrees below the seasonal average within this pattern, but it will feel quite refreshing for most given the lack of humidity.Dry and pleasant weather can remain over the Triangle through the end of the week and early next weekend before high pressure dissipates over the region. This can give way to an approaching cold front out of the northwest by Sunday and early next week, which may return isolated showers and thunderstorms.Have a great day!Steve Stewart