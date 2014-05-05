RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wet Friday evening will give to a mostly dry but very warm weekend across the region. Look for widespread rain tonight from the Triangle to the north. To the south, rain rain will be more scattered across the Sandhills. By morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low and mid 40s.A bit of rain could linger into the early morning hours, but generally dry conditions are expected from mid morning through the afternoon. Lots of clouds will linger, but there will be some passing sun. A bit of sun and a southwest breeze will boost temperatures into the mid and upper 60s across the region--15 to 20 degrees warmer than today!Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Record highs are in the low 80s, so it'll be close! There could be a spotty shower around, especially in the morning, but most areas will be dry. Overall, skies will be mostly cloudy, but there will be a bit of sun too. Winds will really pick up, with some gusts up to 30mph in the afternoon. Enjoy!A cold front will approach late Sunday night and bring some more showers late Sunday night and Monday morning. Cooler weather will return as well.Have a great weekend!Chris