The cold front that brought the region the soaking rainfall has moved to the east. A drying west flow off the Appalachians has lead to a break up in the clouds and this brought an unseasonably warm afternoon. Under a clear sky and light winds, readings will drop back below freezing tonight as colder air moves in.High pressure building eastward from the Plains states will help support the colder and dry weather for tonight and tomorrow. Highs tomorrow and Saturday will be in the 40s with lows tomorrow night in the 20s.By Sunday, we're back in the 50s for highs and that will last into Tuesday.Dry weather will also last until Tuesday. An Arctic cold front will spread some showers into the area for Tuesday, but right now the amounts look rather light.Behind the cold front, another surge of Arctic air will send temperatures plummeting again. By Thursday, highs will struggle above freezing and lows could drop back into the teens.Have a great Friday!Chris