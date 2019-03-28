Weather

Warming Up!

An elongated area of high pressure will stretch along the Eastern Seaboard promoting a good deal of sunshine today. With a southerly wind, a warmer afternoon is in store with temps in the mid-60s.

It won't be nearly as chilly at night with lows in the lower 40s under a clear sky.

Friday will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb into the lower 70s to round out the work week.

High pressure will move away to the east as we enter the weekend and some mid- and high-level clouds will mix in with sunshine on Saturday with highs well into the 70s.

A cold front will approach from the west on Sunday with clouds, a couple of showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm. No risk of severe weather ATTM (AT The Moment).

The front will move to the south Monday, but there is some question as to how far south it will get before stalling. Low pressure developing along the front will dampen places east of the Triangle depending on the exact placement of the frontal boundary, so this will be monitored in the coming days.

Rain could return across the region on Tuesday.

Have a great Thursday!

