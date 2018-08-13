An upper-level low pressure will finally move away as we move into the middle of this week. As a result, the chances of any rain will drop significantly tomorrow through Thursday.The increased amount of sunshine during these three days will boost afternoon temperatures to or above 90 in most spots.Nighttime lows will be within a few degrees of 70.An increased chance of thunderstorms will return to the forecast for Friday and the weekend as moisture returns to all levels of the atmosphere.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell