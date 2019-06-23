Low to mid 80s today

Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will be focused south and west of the Triangle today, although not all that far away. A frontal boundary stalled out to our south will begin to lift back northward as a warm front later today into tonight. With the front lifting north a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out later this afternoon or evening. Otherwise, today will be largely nice most of the time with clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be running nearly 10 degrees Fahrenheit below average for this time of the year with the warm front to our south.Aside from a spotty evening thunderstorm, tonight will be partly cloudy and turning more humid as the warm front lifts north.With the warm front to our north Monday it will be a noticeably hotter and more humid day. With times of clouds and sunshine, afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 90s. While a spotty afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with daytime heating, and especially east of the Triangle along sea-breeze boundaries, most locations will remain rain-free.A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night which may trigger a shower or thunderstorm, although anything that does develop should be very spotty with the best chance to the north of the Triangle. This front will basically wash out and dissipate as it nears the coast Wednesday, so don't expect much in the way of cooling with temperatures very similar to Tuesday into the lower 90s.Have a great day!Steve Stewart