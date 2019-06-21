Weather

Cooler Start to Summer

A good deal of sunshine across Central North Carolina today, and quite comfortable with lower humidity values behind a cold frontal passage.

There'll be a gusty breeze from the northwest as well before the wind settles down this evening and tonight as high pressure builds into the region. It will be dry and comfortable tonight, then not quite as warm tomorrow with more clouds in spots. The humidity will stay comfortably low tomorrow as well. However, a complex of storms off to our west and northwest may bring us a small shower or thunderstorm chance tomorrow morning. We could see a second piece of energy work through tomorrow afternoon with a shower or storm. There is a Marginal (Category 1 of 5) risk for part of our area.



Still some question on Sunday. A backdoor front could hold and keep us in the 80s on Sunday. Or a frontal boundary to our south returns northward as a warm front and will fire afternoon showers and t-storms and bring warmer air. For now I'm going with the cooler solution, but Brittany Bell may change it with further forecast information later today.

Regardless, a more typical summertime pattern sets up for Monday through much of next week with higher humidity levels, afternoon highs around 90 and small chances for pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U.S. prepped for strikes on Iran before approval was withdrawn
Thousands without power following severe storms
Some worry about wildlife habitat as new shopping district planned for Durham
4-year-old, grandmother found dead; suspect caught after Facebook Live
Zion goes No. 1, Duke, UNC have combined 5 players in Top 11 of NBA Draft
ABC11 Together: Triangle chefs joining forces to fight opioid epidemic
Triangle women take on the 'shark tank' to boost their businesses
Show More
Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers inside bulldog's stomach
Johnston Schools investigates whether student-athlete's grades fixed
Used cooking oil stolen, profits used to run Durham nightclub: DOJ
UNCC shooting survivor from Apex gets encouragement from Tim Tebow
NBA Draft: UNC, Duke stars credit support systems for their success
More TOP STORIES News