Cooler Start to Summer

There'll be a gusty breeze from the northwest as well before the wind settles down this evening and tonight as high pressure builds into the region. It will be dry and comfortable tonight, then not quite as warm tomorrow with more clouds in spots. The humidity will stay comfortably low tomorrow as well. However, a complex of storms off to our west and northwest may bring us a small shower or thunderstorm chance tomorrow morning. We could see a second piece of energy work through tomorrow afternoon with a shower or storm. There is a Marginal (Category 1 of 5) risk for part of our area.
There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Saturday for part of our area. Biggest threat = damaging wind. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/40b43jsBzs— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 21, 2019
Still some question on Sunday. A backdoor front could hold and keep us in the 80s on Sunday. Or a frontal boundary to our south returns northward as a warm front and will fire afternoon showers and t-storms and bring warmer air. For now I'm going with the cooler solution, but Brittany Bell may change it with further forecast information later today.
Regardless, a more typical summertime pattern sets up for Monday through much of next week with higher humidity levels, afternoon highs around 90 and small chances for pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.
Have a great weekend!
Bigweather
