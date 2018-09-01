A weakening frontal zone across the Triangle will cause an early evening shower or thunderstorm over a small percentage of the area, so most evening plans will not be impacted. Otherwise, tonight will be warm and muggy with fair skies. High pressure aloft will build over eastern Virginia tomorrow and Monday, and this will promote mainly dry and seasonably warm and humid conditions across the Triangle with sunshine and a few clouds each day and fair skies at night. The beaches will be mostly sunny with only a slim chance of a morning shower each day.Strong high pressure aloft will hold strong to our north Tuesday through Friday with pretty much the same weather pattern continuing.Expect mainly dry conditions each day with sun and clouds and seasonably warm and humid afternoons. Although we cannot rule out an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm Tuesday through Friday, only a small fraction of the area would be affected, and the best location would be in the mountains and inland from the coast.The upper-level ridge will weaken over the weekend as a cool front sinks south through the mid-Atlantic region and the chances of some showers and thunderstorms will increase. If the front stays farther north, then warm and mainly dry weather will continue next weekend as well.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell