WEATHER

Holiday Weekend Looks Hot

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Following a warm and muggy Saturday night with fair skies, high pressure aloft will build over eastern Virginia Sunday and Monday, and this will promote mainly dry and seasonably warm and humid conditions across the Triangle, with sunshine and a few clouds both days and fair skies at night. The beaches will be mostly sunny with only a slim chance of a morning shower each day.

Strong high pressure aloft will hold strong to our north Tuesday through Friday with pretty much the same weather pattern continuing.

Expect mainly dry conditions each day with sun and clouds and seasonably warm and humid afternoons. Although we cannot rule out an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm Tuesday through Friday, only a small fraction of the area would be affected, and the best location would be in the mountains and inland from the coast.

The upper-level ridge will weaken over next weekend as a cool front sinks south through the mid-Atlantic region and the chances of some showers and thunderstorms will increase. If the front stays farther north, then warm and mainly dry weather will continue next weekend as well.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Farmer's Almanac releases its winter forecast
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
More Weather
Top Stories
2-year-old drowns at Raleigh home
Funeral for Shanann Watts: Family, friends pay their respects in Pinehurst
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Officer and suspect ID'd in Tarboro officer-involved shooting
Motorcyles roll into Durham for 'Bull City Rumble'
Raleigh police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
Zebulon police searching for man who stole lottery tickets from gas station
Show More
African American Cultural Festival kicks off in downtown Raleigh
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
VIDEO: Woman attacks DC bus, rams man in front of her car
Riders temporarily stuck on Six Flags roller coaster in Illinois
NC Sons of Confederate Veterans place flowers at base of 'Silent Sam' monument
More News