Lower Rain Chances This Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The weather this weekend will be mainly quiet. A stationary front across western North Carolina will gradually fizzle out, but it could still spark a few afternoon storms. Highs will also warm to the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday.High pressure will remain mostly in control through the first half of next week, keeping the generally dry conditions. It will also be quite warm during this stretch with temperatures running a few degrees above average.Toward the end of next week, a cold front will dip down from the north, bringing the chance for some thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday. We could also see the moisture from two Gulf of Mexico tropical systems streaming our way.We continue to watch three spots in the Atlantic.Tropical Storm Laura formed Friday morning. The latest track has it becoming a category one hurricane as it approaches the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Some impacts are possible in North Carolina if the track shifts farther east. We'll get more clarity regarding what we'll see, if anything, this weekend.Tropical Depression Fourteen cold also become a Hurricane as it moves northwest through the Gulf of Mexico. It could make landfall near the coast of Texas or Louisiana early next week.A tropical wave just off the coast of Africa now has a 30% chance of development over the next five days. There's plenty of time to watch this system.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell