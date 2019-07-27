The 90s Return

The stretch of pleasant weather, at least by midsummer standards, will continue for a couple more days.High pressure currently centered nearby will be slow to slide away to the east. We won't see any significant change in our weather until Tuesday as a result. So, we will continue to see mainly sunny days and clear nights for tomorrow and Monday. Temperatures will remain close to typical for this time of year with highs just above 90. With the humidity staying lower than usual, this will certainly be bearable. Nighttime lows will drop into the 60s each night, so the nights will remain more comfortable than usual.By Tuesday, the high will be centered over the Atlantic, leading to southerly winds that pull in more humidity. So, the weather will be back to normal for summer: muggy with highs close to 90 and lows in the low 70s. Stray afternoon thunderstorms will start to appear again by Wednesday.Later next week, it looks as though a more unsettled weather regime will take over. A cold front will move toward us from the north and become stationary. Whether or not it gets this far south is in question, but a southward buckling of the jet stream that will push the front toward us combined with the usual summery mugginess will result in a favorable setup for afternoon thunderstorms. If the front does get this far south, then the storms could get locally heavy. The increase of clouds and scattering of thunderstorms will hold afternoon highs down a bit with highs only in the high 80s Thursday and Friday.The more unsettled stretch will likely continue into next weekend.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell