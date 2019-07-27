Weather

The 90s Return

The stretch of pleasant weather, at least by midsummer standards, will continue for a couple more days.

High pressure currently centered nearby will be slow to slide away to the east. We won't see any significant change in our weather until Tuesday as a result. So, we will continue to see mainly sunny days and clear nights for tomorrow and Monday. Temperatures will remain close to typical for this time of year with highs just above 90. With the humidity staying lower than usual, this will certainly be bearable. Nighttime lows will drop into the 60s each night, so the nights will remain more comfortable than usual.

By Tuesday, the high will be centered over the Atlantic, leading to southerly winds that pull in more humidity. So, the weather will be back to normal for summer: muggy with highs close to 90 and lows in the low 70s. Stray afternoon thunderstorms will start to appear again by Wednesday.

Later next week, it looks as though a more unsettled weather regime will take over. A cold front will move toward us from the north and become stationary. Whether or not it gets this far south is in question, but a southward buckling of the jet stream that will push the front toward us combined with the usual summery mugginess will result in a favorable setup for afternoon thunderstorms. If the front does get this far south, then the storms could get locally heavy. The increase of clouds and scattering of thunderstorms will hold afternoon highs down a bit with highs only in the high 80s Thursday and Friday.

The more unsettled stretch will likely continue into next weekend.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
Raleigh man sentenced after taking inappropriate pictures of 1-year-old girl
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Man charged after Humvee crashes into Raleigh home
Pedestrian in critical condition after Fayetteville crash
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
More TOP STORIES News