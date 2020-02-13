Dry & Warmer Today

While some drier air has managed to spread out across Central and eastern North Carolina during the night behind the latest cold front to push through the region, there will be additional rounds of wet weather returning later tonight and tomorrow, especially south of the Triangle.Today brings a mix of clouds & sunshine with temps in the mid-60s.A more significant area of low pressure moving into the northwestern Gulf of Mexico this morning will start to move up the front over the Deep South this afternoon and tomorrow night. That low pressure system will lead to yet another northward bulge in the moisture pattern. That will result in a period of rain across most of Central North Carolina tomorrow, with the steadiest rain falling over the southern counties.In this second round, the Triangle should have some spotty showers, but not more than 0.25 of an inch.As this surface storm moves off to the east tomorrow night, drier air will follow.Friday will feature a gusty northwest wind and cooler air as this storm intensifies off the mid-Atlantic coast.High pressure building in from the northwest will help bring Central North Carolina dry, relatively tranquil weather for the upcoming weekend with lower-than-normal temperatures.As high pressure moves to the east Sunday night, a returning flow of warm, moist air will lead to increasing cloudiness Monday of next week, and the chance of more wet, unsettled weather for the region is next Tuesday.Have a nice Hump Day!Bigweather