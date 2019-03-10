Mainly Dry and Mild This Week

A cold front will shift south and east tonight and winds will shift to the northwest and usher a drier and stable air mass into the region.Tomorrow will be seasonable with some sun and a few high clouds.High pressure over the Plains will move into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday providing the Triangle with sunshine, but it will be cooler with a north wind. High pressure will move off the mid-Atlantic coast on Wednesday and a chilly start will be followed by a seasonably cool afternoon as sunshine gives way to clouds. It will warm up again on Thursday and Friday as a new cool front approaches from the west and then moves into the region, causing a southwest flow and high temperatures both days to be in the 70s. Clouds will be streaming across the region on Thursday, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorm on Friday.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell