Weather

Mainly Dry and Mild This Week

EMBED <>More Videos

A cold front will shift south and east tonight and winds will shift to the northwest and usher a drier and stable air mass into the region.
Tomorrow will be seasonable with some sun and a few high clouds.

High pressure over the Plains will move into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday providing the Triangle with sunshine, but it will be cooler with a north wind. High pressure will move off the mid-Atlantic coast on Wednesday and a chilly start will be followed by a seasonably cool afternoon as sunshine gives way to clouds. It will warm up again on Thursday and Friday as a new cool front approaches from the west and then moves into the region, causing a southwest flow and high temperatures both days to be in the 70s. Clouds will be streaming across the region on Thursday, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorm on Friday.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC fire chief seriously hurt in snow skiing accident, officials say
Body cam footage of Nash County deputy-involved shooting released
Man charged in hospital employee stabbing in Smithfield
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
Trump expected to seek $8.6B for border wall in new budget
Man charged after stealing car with children inside, police say
30 hurt in heavy turbulence on flight that landed at JFK
Show More
No winner Saturday brings Powerball jackpot to $448 million
157 killed on crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight
Maple View Farm Ice Cream co-founder dies at age 90
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at Arizona zoo
No. 3 North Carolina tops No. 4 Duke 79-70
More TOP STORIES News