Forecast: Rain heading out this afternoon

Showers will exit to the east of the Triangle this afternoon as a cold front associated with a winter storm to the north passes. It'll be fairly mild as the core of the colder air associated with the storm is back across the Ohio and Tennessee Valley and Northeast. The colder air will filter in through tonight as the whole storm system continues eastward.A stray shower Monday can't be ruled out as the cold air moves across, perhaps generating just enough instability for something to pop up.However, dry air and west to northwest winds flowing downward off of the Appalachians will help to counter that potential and most will wind up just dry and chilly with a mix of clouds and sun. It will remain dry across the Triangle through Thursday with a gradual moderating trend in temperatures.A weak system moving across the Southeast will bring a chance of some showers Friday, mainly later in the day. However, much of the precipitation looks like it will have a hard time making it across the mountains.High pressure sliding in north of the area for Saturday will deliver a fresh shot of colder air to start the weekend. As the high slides east Sunday, we will likely get wedged into a cool, cloudy pattern with a moist easterly or northeasterly surface flow off the ocean.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell