Still Nice Friday

11am Dorian Update: No major change in the track, but it’s now expected to strengthen to a category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida. pic.twitter.com/2CO9txOSHA — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 29, 2019

High pressure will stay in control Friday and Saturday, maintaining the low humidity for the Triangle. Expect plenty of sunshine both days with a pleasantly warm afternoon.Sunday, the high pressure system will drift off the Northeast Coast. Moisture will also start to increase as Dorian tracks northwest. That increase in moisture will lead to a small chance for showers Sunday afternoon.Dorian's track will largely dictate the weather conditions for early next week. The most likely track scenario takes Dorian into Florida as a landfalling hurricane. Sinking air on the periphery of the system would limit shower and thunderstorm activity across the Triangle early next week. Near seasonable temperatures and humid conditions will likely persist.Dorian is now forecast to become a category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida. The east coast of Florida needs to prepare for dangerous storm surge, and hurricane force winds.Beyond that models are showing Dorian curving north. When that curve happens will dictate if we'll see major impacts here in North Carolina. For now along the coast scattered showers will develop this weekend and surf could be rough.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell