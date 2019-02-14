WEATHER

Major weather changes coming

Dry and delightful weather will be the rule through tomorrow. But then there will be a major change in the weather pattern across the southern and southeast U.S. This change will lead to a prolonged period of wet and unsettled weather.

High pressure has moved off to the east and a returning flow of warmer air has lead to a few more clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Tonight will be rather balmy. Typically, the nighttime low temperatures for mid-February are near 32. Tonight, most places will drop no further than 45-50.

The more southerly flow of air will bring more clouds to the region tomorrow. So whatever sunshine we do see first thing tomorrow will give way to more clouds as the day wears on. It will be a breezy and warm day with highs in the 60s.

A cold front moving into the Great Lakes tomorrow will move eastward. The cold front will move east and south and move into central North Carolina tomorrow night and slow down.

A storm system moving east out of the Rockies tonight will move eastward and link up with this frontal boundary. This storm system will move along the front tomorrow night and Saturday morning bringing rain across the region. The rain will end in the afternoon, but temperatures will be chilly-falling into the 40s.

The storm system will move off to the east of central North Carolina Saturday afternoon bringing an end to the rain. As the storm moves away, the front is expected to move just south of central North Carolina and stall Saturday night.

Another storm moving out of the Rockies Saturday morning will move along the stalled front to the south. This will bring another round of rain to central North Carolina Sunday night into Monday.

Have a great evening!
Chris


