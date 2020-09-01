Cars become stuck in Raleigh floodwaters as flash flood warning continues in Wake County

Brandon just told me his Honda Civic stalled on Millbrook as he was on his way home from work. #ncwx #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/B9Jz3pODzh — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) September 1, 2020

Incredible doppler estimates of rain tonight! 2-5" in the Triangle, but 6-9" in a couple of spots near the VA border and in Johnston county. Numerous road closures and some water rescues tonight. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/F5H1gUWTw1 — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) September 1, 2020

Jocelyn says her car became stuck in the water. Floodwaters reached her windows and blocked her door from opening. #ncwx #abc11 pic.twitter.com/J2OlUC4rhP — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) September 1, 2020

Cars stuck in flooding near downtown Raleigh. Tim Pulliam reports.

A new flash flood warning has been issued for Wake, Johnston, and Sampson county until 3:15am. Multiple water rescues and road closures have been reported. pic.twitter.com/bXpsLzxGtK — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 1, 2020

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heavy rains across central North Carolina caused many cars in Raleigh to stall and become trapped in floodwater.Chris Hohmann said the doppler is estimating 2 to 5 inches in the Triangle but more in other spots.DeJuan Hoggard spoke to drivers who got stuck on Millbrook Road Tuesday night.Tim Pulliam also experienced floodwaters near downtown Raleigh.A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Wake and Johnston counties until 3:15 a.m.