Maple View Farm owner believes tornado destroyed 2 barns, injured cow

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roger Nutter, one of Orange County's most well-known dairy farmers, has 300 cows that supply the milk for Hillsborough's Maple View Ice Cream Shop.

Nutter told ABC11 it was a tornado that swept across his 400 acres of cow pastures and two destroyed barns.

Another farm staffer said one cow was hurt and one coworker was slightly injured during the storm.

"She was in a barn when it hit and a board came down and hit her in the head.... but she's fine," said Nutter.
