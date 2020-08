Marco weakens, Laura grows stronger as both systems eye the Gulf

5am Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #marco #laura Both of them are still tropical storms and both are moving closer to the US #Tropics pic.twitter.com/stFqFkWJzw — π˜Ώπ™€π™£ π™Žπ™˜π™π™¬π™šπ™£π™£π™šπ™ π™šπ™§ (@BigweatherABC11) August 24, 2020

Marco will make landfall Tuesday and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.





This could be the first time we have two hurricanes in the Gulf.



For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it, and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane. Marco weakened from a hurricane, but the system is causing flooding and setting the stage for a supercharged Laura.Tropical Storm Marco is now barely hanging on as a tropical storm with sustained winds of 40 mph.Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast late Monday into early Tuesday. The storm will likely bring heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday.Tropical Storm Laura was hovering over Cuba on Monday. Some land interaction could limit strengthening, but Laura is now expected to make landfall possibly as a Category 2 hurricane close to the same area as Marco. Laura has prompted a Hurricane Watch from Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.The storm has killed 11 people in the Caribbean, where it triggered power outages and flooding across the Dominican Republic and Haiti.Laura now has maximum sustained winds at 60 miles per hour. Most models have Laura making landfall anywhere from Houston to New Orleans.