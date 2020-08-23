Hurricane Marco now tracking toward Gulf Coast; Tropical Storm Laura projected to make landfall on Louisiana coast as Category 2 hurricane

Marco is now a hurricane. It will make landfall in southeast Louisiana Monday. pic.twitter.com/dGLwvdHxmD — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 23, 2020

There will be no direct impacts to North Carolina.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Marco is now officially a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph before it is expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana. Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before it also hits the same area.If forecasts are correct, we could see something that has never happened before: two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. We have seen two systems in the gulf before. There were two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico back in 1959, one named Beulah and the other an unnamed storm. And in 1933, a Hurricane and Tropical Storm both hit the U.S.Hurricane Marco is moving north-northwest through the Gulf of Mexico at 14 miles per hour.Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 1 hurricane late Monday into early Tuesday.Tropical Depression Thirteen officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura around 9 a.m. Friday.Tropical Storm Laura is currently still farther east and over Hispaniola. Some land interaction could weaken it but Laura is now expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane close to the same area previously hit by MarcoLaura now has maximum sustained winds at 45 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 mph and is moving west-northwest at 18 mph.