Marco makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi River as Laura strengthens in the Atlantic Ocean

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marco has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and will dissipate Wednesday, but Laura could approach the Texas-Louisiana border as a major hurricane.

Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans around 6 p.m. Monday night but the ragged storm continued to weaken.

At the time, Marco had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

However, Laura is just behind Marco, and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane with top winds now measured at 110 mph at 11 p.m. Monday night..

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?



Marco will likely bring heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday night into Tuesday morning.


Tropical Storm Laura was hovering over Cuba on Monday. Some land interaction could limit strengthening, but Laura is now expected to make landfall possibly as a Category 2 hurricane close to the same area as Marco. Laura has prompted a Hurricane Watch from Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.

The storm has killed 11 people in the Caribbean, where it triggered power outages and flooding across the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Laura now has maximum sustained winds at 60 miles per hour. Most models have Laura making landfall anywhere from Houston to New Orleans.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
KEY POINTS:
  • Marco made landfall Monday evening and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.
  • This could be the first time we have two hurricanes in the Gulf.
  • For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.


