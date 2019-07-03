Weather

Scattered Storms for the 4th of July

The 4th of July will be hot, but we'll also have to watch out for afternoon storms.

Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s Thursday. A disturbance will also push across the state sparking scattered to numerous storms during the afternoon. Those storms could stick around through the early evening hours. The combination of unstable air and wind shear could support a few severe storms. Right now there's a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds will be the main threat.



This wet and hot pattern will stick around through the weekend. Various disturbances will continue to move through the state leading to a chance for scattered storms. Most of the rain will fall during the afternoon.

On the bright side, higher rain chances will result in cooler high temperatures. Highs will drop back to the upper 80 and low 90s. Those temperatures are close to average for this time of the year.

Rain chances will stick around through Monday, but drier weather looks like it will return later next week.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell



