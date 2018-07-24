Mars shines bright, visible through the end of July

Mars' orbit has been getting closer to the Earth's, leading to great visibility for the end of July.Stargazers can see the red planet by looking south after sunset. Mars can be seen near Capricornus.The planet will reach its closest approach on July 31. The best viewing of the planet will coincide with the lunar eclipse on Friday, July 27. On that date, Mars will be in opposition, meaning the orbit of Earth and Mars will form a straight line with the sun. Viewers in the U.S. will not be able to see the lunar eclipse.According to AccuWeather, Mars is currently engulfed in a massive dust storm, obscuring the planetary features.