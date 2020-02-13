May-Like Temperatures Later This Week

Some light rain will work through for a while this morning and during midday, but much of this afternoon will just be cloudy and rain-free.A front located in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys early today will push through the Carolinas early this afternoon, but with the surface wind shifting to the southwest for a few hours, temperatures should have no trouble reaching the low and mid-60s.In the wake of that front, drier air will move in from the north as high pressure expands southward from the eastern Great Lakes. This high pressure area, and drier air, will hold on over Central North Carolina tonight into tomorrow evening. The zone of high pressure will then drift to the east and a returning warm moist flow. This will lead to the chance for a few showers late Wednesday night and during the day on Thursday. A warmer flow of air will push the temperature into the upper 60s on Thursday afternoon.A large and strong storm system forming just east of the Rockies, over western Kansas, on Thursday will move eastward. The wind flow around this storm will help keep a flow of warm, moist air flowing into Central North Carolina Thursday night and Friday. An upper-level high pressure system building northward over the eastern United States will help suppress shower development across Central North Carolina and cause clouds to break up. This leads to unusually warm weather Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will peak in the low to perhaps mid-80s in spots.That storm forming over western Kansas on Thursday will move northeast and into the Great Lakes Thursday night. A southwest trailing cold front will move east and south reaching the Appalachians Friday afternoon. This front brings showers back into Central North Carolina late Friday night and Saturday.A large surface high will build in from the north Saturday night and Sunday with dry, cooler air. This dry, settled weather pattern will hold through the rest of the weekend.Have a great St. Patrick's Day!Bigweather