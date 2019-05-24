Memorial Day 2019: Rip current forecast at North Carolina beaches

While hundreds are expected to flock to Carolina beaches to enjoy the surf and sand this Memorial Day weekend, experts want to remind them to swim safely.
To help, ABC11 will continually bring you the latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's rip current forecast all weekend. The forecasts come out daily, so be sure to check back for updates.
Please note that even if rip current risks are low, you should still take precautions and swim safely.
Friday
There is a low risk for rip currents from Sunset Beach to the Outer Banks.
The UV index is expected to be very high, so bring sun protection. Unprotected skin can damage and burn quickly. Everyone is encouraged to limit sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Surf heights are expected to reach 2' max, so boaters won't have to worry much about rough waters.
However, swimmers should still be safe and swim in the designated sections.
The forecast for this weekend is sunny and hot.
Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-90s, so be sure to have extra sunscreen and water.
WATCH: How to survive a rip current