Messy Friday forecast could include snow, wintry mix in Triangle

A system currently near the West Coast will make its way across the country and arrive in our area Friday.
For the latest weather updates sent straight to your phone, download the ABC11 app
Cold air will be in place when the system arrives, but right now it doesn't appear to be quite cold enough to cause a major winter weather event. The temperature appears to be just warm enough in the Triangle and parts east to ward off snow accumulation. However, we could see a few flakes flying on Friday afternoon.
Accuweather: Snowfall is coming for southeastern US
"At the moment, I think this going to be more of a rain event," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said Wednesday. "There just won't be a ton of cold air in place to make for a big snow."
A low-pressure system will be to our south, which is typically when we get our biggest snow events. However, the freezing line right now appears to be just north and west of the Triangle.
That means most of the area will be in line to receive a cold rain. Areas farther north and west will likely get a wintry mix and snow, with areas in Virginia seeing the bulk of the accumulation.
"This can easily adjust one way or the other, so we have to wait until we get a little bit closer to this event to even start to talk about any type of accumulation--if any at all," ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart said Tuesday.
Stewart expects precipitation to begin Friday morning as rain or a wintry mix before transitioning to all rain. As the day progresses and the system moves east, enough cold air could move back into the area, transitioning the precipitation back to a wintry mix or snow.
It looks unlikely at this time that this event will result in any significant snow accumulation in the majority of the ABC11 viewing area.
There is still a lot of time for the forecast to develop and change. ABC11's First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor all the changes and bring you updates as soon as they are available.
Already this season we have seen snow flurries. Many people reported seeing light snow flurries Christmas morning, but no significant accumulation has yet happened.
A lack of snow in December and early January is not unusual for our area. Despite having seen an unusually snowy December in 2018, the heaviest snow does not typically fall in North Carolina until later in January or February.
2020 winter weather outlook