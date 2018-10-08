WEATHER

Michael becomes a hurricane, could bring heavy rain to the Carolinas

Michael has become a hurricane as the storm gets ready to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami say Michael will move over very warm waters and could strengthen into a major hurricane with winds topping 111 mph by Tuesday night.

Michael was lashing western Cuba late Monday morning with heavy rains and strong winds.

According to the hurricane center, Michael's top sustained winds were around 75 mph . The storm was moving north around 7 mph.

It's expected to make landfall at the Florida Panhandle early Wednesday. The storm will weaken as it tracks toward North Carolina but will bring heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

So, what does that mean for us?

Rain chances go up Wednesday and if the current speed holds up, but Thursday will be the wettest day of the week. This timing could change if the storm slows down.



That much rain could cause some problems as the ground is still rather wet, especially in the Sandhills.

TS Michael will bring more rain to central North Carolina by mid-week.



Likely, the onset of the rain will infiltrate into the soil with no problem, but after an inch or so, runoff is possible.

The Weather Prediction Center has about 1-3'' of rain falling across our area. This could cause flash flooding especially since the ground is still saturated from Florence.



Timing and rainfall amounts will be fine-tuned as we get closer to the event. Unfortunately, the first day of the North Carolina State Fair could be rather wet.

The rain should clear out Friday morning as a cold front sweeps the storm out to sea.

After the storm moves past, much cooler and drier air moves in and it will finally feel like autumn!

Michael should move faster than Florence due to the jet stream.

Keep in mind with this storm being a few days out, timing and local impacts will change. These predictions are based on the current track of the storm.

