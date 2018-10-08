WEATHER

Hurricane Michael track: Storm grows stronger as it heads toward Florida Panhandle

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Michael is gaining strength as it lashes Cuba's western tip.

By and Brittany Bell
NORTH CAROLINA --
Michael is continuing to intensify and storm surge and hurricane warnings are in effect for the northeastern Gulf Coast.

By 11 p.m. Monday, Michael's top sustained winds were around 90 mph as it headed north at 12 mph .

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is located about 450 miles south of Apalachicola, Florida. Hurricane-force winds extend out up to 35 miles and tropical-storm-force winds outward about 175 miles.

Forecasters say the center of Michael will continue to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday night and then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday into the evening.

The storm will weaken as it tracks toward North Carolina but will bring heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

So, what does that mean for us?

Rain chances go up Wednesday and if the current speed holds up, but Thursday will be the wettest day of the week. This timing could change if the storm slows down.



That much rain could cause some problems as the ground is still rather wet, especially in the Sandhills.

TS Michael will bring more rain to central North Carolina by mid-week.



Likely, the onset of the rain will infiltrate into the soil with no problem, but after an inch or so, runoff is possible.

The Weather Prediction Center has about 1-3'' of rain falling across our area. This could cause flash flooding especially since the ground is still saturated from Florence.



Timing and rainfall amounts will be fine-tuned as we get closer to the event. Unfortunately, the first day of the North Carolina State Fair could be rather wet.

A sneak peek at the new foods coming to the North Carolina State Fair
Unicorn bacon, Crack-N-Cheese Waffle Cone, Shrimp & Cheddar Cheese Grits Eggroll, oh my!


The rain should clear out Friday morning as a cold front sweeps the storm out to sea.

After the storm moves past, much cooler and drier air moves in and it will finally feel like autumn!

Michael should move faster than Florence due to the jet stream.

Keep in mind with this storm being a few days out, timing and local impacts will change. These predictions are based on the current track of the storm.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormrainnorth carolina newsweatherNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
WEATHER
Finally--It'll Feel Like Fall Late Week
Fall colors in the NC mountains are running behind schedule
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
More Weather
Top Stories
Families sound off in final public hearing on Wake Co. school reassignment
Coyote attacks Wake County woman's dog in backyard
Child porn found at home of Wake Forest man charged with threatening students
ABC11 I-Team uncovers the dangers of many stretch limos
6 children hospitalized after coming down with polio-like disease
Hurricane threat looms over Cumberland Co. as it recovers from Florence
2 years later: Hurricane Matthew a slow healing wound
New York limo crash ranks among deadliest US traffic accidents
Show More
MOST WANTED DEADBEAT: Doctor owes $4M in child support
Photo of late husband stolen from woman's cart at NC Walmart
Voting registrations spike after Taylor Swift's political post
Body found inside container near road in Goldsboro
Expect delays! Downtown detours begin at Capital Boulevard and Wade Avenue
More News