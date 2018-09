North Carolina icon Michael Jordan is joining with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA family to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence."It was announced Tuesday that Jordan is donating $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas Hurricane Florence Response Fund.On Friday, more than 100 members of the Hornets organization will help pack disaster food boxes at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Those boxes will be shipped to Wilmington, Fayetteville and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to be distributed to those who have been directly impacted by the storm.The Charlotte Hornets Foundation will also make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.Jordan released this statement regarding the hurricane.Jordan was raised in Wilmington and went to E.A. Laney High School, just a few miles from the coast.You can click here to donate.