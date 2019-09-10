Michael Jordan pledges to donate $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas

The greatest basketball player of all time is donating $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.Michael Jordan said he was devastated to see the damage Dorian did to the Bahamas, a country where he owns property. To help, he is donating $1 million to organizations helping with cleanup and recovering on the islands."My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and those who have lost loved ones. As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."Jordan grew up in Wilmington. He then starred at the University of North Carolina and went on to be one of the most acclaimed NBA players of all time.