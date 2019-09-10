hurricane dorian

Michael Jordan pledges to donate $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas

The greatest basketball player of all time is donating $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Michael Jordan said he was devastated to see the damage Dorian did to the Bahamas, a country where he owns property. To help, he is donating $1 million to organizations helping with cleanup and recovering on the islands.

"My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and those who have lost loved ones. As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."

SEE ALSO: Michael Jordan donates $1.1 million to North Carolina high school

Jordan grew up in Wilmington. He then starred at the University of North Carolina and went on to be one of the most acclaimed NBA players of all time.

SEE ALSO: Michael Jordan donates 50 pairs of Air Jordans to Wilmington nonprofit group
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernchurricane dorianmichael jordanbasketballdonationsstorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Civil War cannonballs found on SC beach after Hurricane Dorian
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
Triangle residents from Bahamas organizing relief efforts
Durham woman helping Bahamian families escape Dorian's aftermath
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner couple killed in Virginia motorcycle crash
Republicans hope Trump rally will lead to victory in 9th District
Civil War cannonballs found on SC beach after Hurricane Dorian
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
VIDEO: Deaf woman berated at drive-thru for not using speaker to order
Raleigh teacher wins $72K on Wheel of Fortune
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
Show More
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
'Ms. Monopoly' celebrates women's empowerment
New procedure promises permanently curled eyelashes
Cary officials to talk $225 million referendum
Triangle residents from Bahamas organizing relief efforts
More TOP STORIES News