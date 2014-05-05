Near Record Heat On The Way

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a break in the 90 degree heat today, but hot temperatures are set to soar back into the region tomorrow and last through the end of the week. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid and upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with temperatures hitting the mid 90s. The record at RDU Airport is 94 and I think we'll be very close to that. Stay cool and don't forget your pets!It'll stay hot and dry Thursday with temperatures back into the mid 90s. A cold front approaches on Friday and by evening there will be a few showers or storms.Saturday will be much cooler with highs only in the 70s and a few lingering showers. Right now, it looks like we'll clear out for Sunday and Memorial Day but temperatures will remain very cool with highs in the low and mid 70s and lows near 50 by Sunday morning.Have a great evening,Chris