Warm Start to Week

High pressure will slide off the mid-Atlantic coast today and a southeasterly wind will usher in higher heat and humidity today and tomorrow.There'll be lots of sunshine today followed by increasing cloudiness tomorrow and Wednesday as a cold front pushes its way into and through the region.This cold front will also bring with it showers and thunderstorms. The lead showers and thunderstorms may arrive as early as late in the day on Tuesday in areas north and west of the Triangle. However, as the cold front pushes across the state on Wednesday there is a good chance for locally heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts.The front will likely stall south and east of the area later this week.This will bring down the high heat and humidity to more typical levels, but it also means that clouds, and perhaps showers and thunderstorms, may also linger Thursday and Friday.Have a good week!Bigweather