WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Might wake up to some snow Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

We might get some snow Monday, but how much?

By
While the weekend will end on a cold and wet note, some folks could wake up to a bit of snow on Monday morning and because of this ABC11 is in First Alert Mode.

ABC11 went into First Alert Mode Friday afternoon, so be sure tune in to Eyewitness News and watch for updates on air and online and on the ABC11 News App

An area of low pressure will move across the state on Sunday and bring a cold rain to the region. As the low pressure moves toward the coast, some colder air will spread into the region. As the chillier air surges in, some of the rain could change to some wet snow, mainly north of the Triangle.



The changeover could occur before sunrise around Roxboro, and perhaps into the Triangle by 7 or 8 a.m.

Click here for First Alert Doppler
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Click here for the latest weather forecast.


Right now, it appears any accumulation will be light - perhaps half an inch, mainly on grassy surfaces, and mainly north of the Triangle.

In the Triangle, we're expecting nothing more than some snow showers with little or no accumulation. Roads should stay fine. We're still a couple of days out, so things could still change.

So this does not appear to be a major winter storm, but for some folks, especially north of the Triangle, it'll be a reminder that winter is not quite over!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowweatherwinter weatherRaleighDurhamChapel HillPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News